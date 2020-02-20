Dirty on the :30: Steven Spielberg's Daughter Is Entering the Porn Industry

February 20, 2020
Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela is following in her dad's footsteps by entering the film industry. But there's a twist-- it's the adult film industry! We discuss the details of her plan, and what Steven thinks of her choice.

Millie Bobby Brown was talking about the ugly side of living in the spotlight. Hear some of the low-light moments the newly 16-year-old actress has had to deal with.

And we're on to Group B on The Masked Singer, and we think we know who the Taco is. Find out in the Dirty on the :30!

