Dirty on the :30: Studios Release Current Movies For Home-Viewing

We can't go out to the movies but the good news is, some of the new releases are coming to us! Hear which studio is offering current movies for home-viewing!

Italians are still quarantined, but they're keeping themselves entertained by singing from their balconies.

People of my hometown #Siena sing a popular song from their houses along an empty street to warm their hearts during the Italian #Covid_19 #lockdown.#coronavirusitalia #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/7EKKMIdXov — valemercurii -- (@valemercurii) March 12, 2020

And here stateside, comedian Patton Oswalt was offering some comic relief from his front yard, LOL.

Also, Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus and has entered into quarantine.

Hear more in Dirty on the :30 with Christine and Salt!