Dirty on the :30: Studios Release Current Movies For Home-Viewing

March 17, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
movie theater

Photo by Getty Stock

Categories: 
Dirty on the 30
Entertainment
Features
Shows

We can't go out to the movies but the good news is, some of the new releases are coming to us! Hear which studio is offering current movies for home-viewing!

Italians are still quarantined, but they're keeping themselves entertained by singing from their balconies. 

And here stateside, comedian Patton Oswalt was offering some comic relief from his front yard, LOL. 

Also, Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus and has entered into quarantine. 

Hear more in Dirty on the :30 with Christine and Salt! 

Tags: 
Dirty on the 30

Recent Podcast Audio
Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Tom Brady Leaves The Patriots WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Studios Release Current Movies For Home-Viewing WTICFM: On-Demand
Christine & Salt: Local Teacher Shares Homeschooling Tips WTICFM: On-Demand
Can't Beat Christine: Ryan Jones Takes On Christine Once Again WTICFM: On-Demand
Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Heidi Klum and Husband Finally Get Tested For Coronavirus WTICFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes