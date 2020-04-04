Taylor Swift gifts Newington fan $3000 amid Coronavirus
Christine and Salt interview Jess Buslewicz about the donation
April 4, 2020
Loyal Swiftie, Jess Buslewicz, has been blogging about Taylor Swift for years. She's been buying her music and going to Taylor Swift concerts since she was 7 years old. Recenly, the Newington native and Smith College sophmore, lost two jobs amid the coronavirus crisis. To add insult to injury, Jess' mom is a travel agent and is not getting any bookings due to Covid19 changing the way the world moves.
So what's a down-on-her-luck Taylor Swift fan to do? Blog about it of course. And wouldn't you know it? Taylor Swift took notice and gifted her $3000.
Christine and Salt chatted with Jess and found out there's even more to the story--cuz in a Taylor Swift storytelling world--there's *always* more to the story!