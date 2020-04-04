Taylor Swift gifts Newington fan $3000 amid Coronavirus

Loyal Swiftie, Jess Buslewicz, has been blogging about Taylor Swift for years. She's been buying her music and going to Taylor Swift concerts since she was 7 years old. Recenly, the Newington native and Smith College sophmore, lost two jobs amid the coronavirus crisis. To add insult to injury, Jess' mom is a travel agent and is not getting any bookings due to Covid19 changing the way the world moves.

So what's a down-on-her-luck Taylor Swift fan to do? Blog about it of course. And wouldn't you know it? Taylor Swift took notice and gifted her $3000.

Christine and Salt chatted with Jess and found out there's even more to the story--cuz in a Taylor Swift storytelling world--there's *always* more to the story!