Taylor Swift gifts Newington fan $3000 amid Coronavirus

Christine and Salt interview Jess Buslewicz about the donation

April 4, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Jess Buslewicz and her sister with Taylor Swift

Jess Buslewicz

Categories: 
coronavirus
Coronavirus Special Features

Loyal Swiftie, Jess Buslewicz, has been blogging about Taylor Swift for years. She's been buying her music and going to Taylor Swift concerts since she was 7 years old. Recenly, the Newington native and Smith College sophmore, lost two jobs amid the coronavirus crisis. To add insult to injury, Jess' mom is a travel agent and is not getting any bookings due to Covid19 changing the way the world moves. 

So what's a down-on-her-luck Taylor Swift fan to do? Blog about it of course. And wouldn't you know it? Taylor Swift took notice and gifted her $3000. 

Christine and Salt chatted with Jess and found out there's even more to the story--cuz in a Taylor Swift storytelling world--there's *always* more to the story!

Tags: 
Taylor Swift
t swift
Swifties
Coronavirus
covid19
Newington
Jess Buslewicz

Recent Podcast Audio
Christine and Salt with Governor Ned Lamont WTICFM: On-Demand
Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Dolly Parton Donating $1M To Coronavirus Research WTICFM: On-Demand
Bachelor Star Colton Underwood Bounces Back From Coronavirus WTICFM: On-Demand
An Update On WFSB's Scot Haney's Coronavirus Test Results WTICFM: On-Demand
Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Detective Stabler Getting SVU Spinoff WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30 Celebs Giving Back Amid Coronavirus WTICFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes