Dirty on the :30: Taylor Swift's Mom Is Battling a Brain Tumor

Taylor Swift revealed that her mom is battling a brain tumor. That's terrible news, on top of the fact that her mom is also battling breast cancer. This is a big reason why Taylor is doing her bi-coastal Lover Fest shows this year instead of a full tour, so she can spend more time with her mom.

Arrow star Stephen Amell had a panic attack in the middle of recording for the Inside Of You podcast. It got intense very quickly, but thankfully the host Michael Rosenbaum was very caring and tried to help him.

Will the fifth time be the charm for Pamela Anderson? She got married to a former flame, and we've got the backstory on husband number five, and their entire history together.