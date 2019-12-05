Dirty on the :30: Taylor Swift's New Christmas Song Drops Tonight

A new Christmas song is dropping at midnight from Taylor Swift! It looks like it will be an original song, and the music video will feature home movies of Taylor as a little girl. Get the tissues ready.

She hashtagged a teaser post #ChristmasTreeFarm, so we're assuming that's what the song is called.

Alanis Morissette and Jimmy Fallon surprised people on the subway, by doing an impromptu performance. Here's their take on "Little Drummer Boy."