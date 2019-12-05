Dirty on the :30: Taylor Swift's New Christmas Song Drops Tonight
December 5, 2019
A new Christmas song is dropping at midnight from Taylor Swift! It looks like it will be an original song, and the music video will feature home movies of Taylor as a little girl. Get the tissues ready.
She hashtagged a teaser post #ChristmasTreeFarm, so we're assuming that's what the song is called.
When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs... just put the song out anyway. NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos --------) OUT TONIGHT #ChristmasTreeFarm --------------------------
Alanis Morissette and Jimmy Fallon surprised people on the subway, by doing an impromptu performance. Here's their take on "Little Drummer Boy."