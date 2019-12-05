Dirty on the :30: Taylor Swift's New Christmas Song Drops Tonight

December 5, 2019
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Categories: 
Dirty on the 30
Entertainment

A new Christmas song is dropping at midnight from Taylor Swift! It looks like it will be an original song, and the music video will feature home movies of Taylor as a little girl. Get the tissues ready.

She hashtagged a teaser post #ChristmasTreeFarm, so we're assuming that's what the song is called. 

When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs... just put the song out anyway. NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos --‍--‍--‍--) OUT TONIGHT #ChristmasTreeFarm --------------------------

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Alanis Morissette and Jimmy Fallon surprised people on the subway, by doing an impromptu performance. Here's their take on "Little Drummer Boy."

Tags: 
Dirty on the 30

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirty Laundry: Justin Timberlake Apologizes For Drunken Night With Co-Star WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Taylor Swift's New Christmas Song Drops Tonight WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: NBC Investigating Gabrielle Union's Complaints (Finally) WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Masked Singer Recap - Who Was Butterfly? WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Emme Stone Gets Engaged WTICFM: On-Demand
Can't Beat Christine: Steven From Bristol WTICFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes