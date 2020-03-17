Christine & Salt: Local Teacher Shares Homeschooling Tips

March 17, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Homework

Photo by Getty Stock

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Schools are closed due to coronavirus, so children are encouraged to continue learning at home.

Marlborough teacher, Julie Weiss, offers tips to parents who are currently homeschooling their kids.

Hear more with Christine and Salt!

 

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Special Features

Recent Podcast Audio
Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Tom Brady Leaves The Patriots WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Studios Release Current Movies For Home-Viewing WTICFM: On-Demand
Christine & Salt: Local Teacher Shares Homeschooling Tips WTICFM: On-Demand
Can't Beat Christine: Ryan Jones Takes On Christine Once Again WTICFM: On-Demand
Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Heidi Klum and Husband Finally Get Tested For Coronavirus WTICFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes