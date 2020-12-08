Team Connecticut Baseball kids do chores for 5000 Toys for Girls and Boys

Diane Peterson, the team administrator for Team Connecticut Baseball is fired up!

She figured out a way to get kids on Team Connecticut Baseball — an AAU travel team out of East Hartford — to participate in 96.5TIC's virutal toy drive. Pay them!

That's right, she challenged the team parents to pay their kids as usual for their chores around the house, but instead of paying them directly — pay in toys for 5000 Toys for Girls and Boys.

And Diane is challenging all parents to do do this! It's easy to participate:

1. Give your bored kid some chores.

2. Value each chore in toy demonations, for instance — unloading the dishwasher could be worth a Puppy Pals toy or a football or a game.

3. Go to www.965TIC.com/5000toys and order away!

4. SHARE, SHARE, SHARE what you did on social media (tag us @965tic, #TCBChallenge)

BONUS: Share the photo of your kid doing their chores!

Check out the full interview with Diane below.