Thank you for making 5000 Toys for Girls and Boys HUGE success

Listen as Salt gets emotional when the last toy is donated

December 21, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Due to COVID-19, we were not able to hold the We Are The Children Christmas Party this year. But instead, we partnered with agencies in Connecticut to make sure one thousand kids can get the Christmas they deserve.

And thanks to YOU, our virtual toy drive was a HUGE SUCCESS! 

We cannot thank everyone enough for all the toy donations, the love, and support. It's been an emotional year for sure. Take a listen as Christine & Salt morning host, Salt makes the announcement live on air that the last toys have been donated and our toy drive was a success. His emotion is absolutley ALL of us this year. 

 

 

