Thank you for making 5000 Toys for Girls and Boys HUGE success

Due to COVID-19, we were not able to hold the We Are The Children Christmas Party this year. But instead, we partnered with agencies in Connecticut to make sure one thousand kids can get the Christmas they deserve.

And thanks to YOU, our virtual toy drive was a HUGE SUCCESS!

Thank you to everyone who donated to 5000 Toys for Girls and Boys on @965tic! We couldn’t have hit our goal without you. So here’s a digital sticker to SHARE with pride to show how you made a huge difference in the lives of wonderful and deserving kids --❤️-- pic.twitter.com/RCaxYGm3s9 — Christine Lee Mihalopoulos ------ (@Christine_OnAir) December 18, 2020

We cannot thank everyone enough for all the toy donations, the love, and support. It's been an emotional year for sure. Take a listen as Christine & Salt morning host, Salt makes the announcement live on air that the last toys have been donated and our toy drive was a success. His emotion is absolutley ALL of us this year.