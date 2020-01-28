Dirty on the :30: The Latest Details On Kobe Bryant's Tragic Helicopter Crash

We discuss the latest news around the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, including the heartbreaking reason Kobe and his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant never flew together.

And the Basketball Hall of Fame is making an unprecedented move to honor Kobe's memory, hear all about it.

The first episode of Justin Bieber's YouTube docuseries debuted yesterday. Hear what we thought of "Leaving The Spotlight."

Lewis Capaldi was nominated for a GRAMMY, but people still don't recognize his face. We'll tell you who people thought he was at this year's GRAMMYs... it's pretty hilarious!