Dirty on the :30: Tom Ford Breastplates Are 2020's First Big Fashion Statement

If you have $15,000, you too can buy a Tom Ford breastplate like the one Gwyneth Paltrow and Zendaya wore recently at award shows. One of the trends of 2020 is apparently 3D printed breastplates, where you have your body scanned and wear, basically, something a Roman sentry would wear. They kind of have to be custom made, because otherwise we're going to get a lot of wardrobe malfunctions.

The GRAMMY Awards are less than two weeks away, and the lineup is being added to daily. The latest additions include the Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, and Tyler the Creator, and there are rumors about Run DMC performing with Arrowsmith. Those acts will join Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani. There's also a rumor that Taylor Swift may perform.

Speaking of Taylor Swift, her Netflix documentary will debut on January 31st, following a January 23rd premiere at Sundance Film Festival.

Politics turned Hollywood at the Democratic debate. There was a hot mic, and Elizabeth Warren was caught confronting Bernie Sanders. She went right up in Bernie's face, and asked if he called her a liar. It got heated quickly!