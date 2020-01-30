Dirty on the :30: Vanessa Bryant Speaks After Death of Kobe & Gigi

January 30, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Vanessa-Kobe-Bryant-GettyIm.jpg

(Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Categories: 
Dirty on the 30

Vanessa Bryant made her first public statement since losing her husband and daughter in Sunday's horrific helicopter crash. Hear what she said in her somber statement.

And what sad connection does Stephen Colbert have to the helicopter crash? Find out, along with what Stephen is advocating for in the aftermath of the accident.

The Bella Twins-- Nikki and Brie-- are both pregnant, and their due dates are less than two weeks apart. Talk about twinning!

Tags: 
Dirty on the 30

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirty on the :30: Vanessa Bryant Speaks After Death of Kobe & Gigi WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: James Corden Responds To Carpool Karaoke Criticism WTICFM: On-Demand
Can't Beat Christine: Barbara In Bristol WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Was Scooter Braun the Reason Taylor Swift Skipped the GRAMMYs? WTICFM: On-Demand
Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Is Dog The Bounty Hunter Getting Remarried? WTICFM: On-Demand
How Mariah Lyttle Got Cast As The Lead In THE COLOR PURPLE WTICFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes