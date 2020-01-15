Dirty on the :30: Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Have Broken Up

After almost nine years together, Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Austin Butler have called it quits.

Over the holidays, she was seen traveling alone, much like she did when making the rounds to promote her Netflix Christmas movie last year. For the last nine years, she was dating Austin, but before that she was dating Zac Efron, her co-star from High School Musical. Her fans have already started tagging Zac to tell him to come get his woman.

Tom Brady is now a Nutmeg Stater. He has moved his family in to their Greenwich, CT home from their Brookline mansion. Maybe he'll ditch the Patriots altogether and just start a Connecticut football team? We can dream, right?

Apparently the vibe on The View isn't all that friendly. Abby Huntsman, the other conservative voice on the show outside of Meghan McCain, has now departed. She said that she was going to help her dad with his political campaign in Utah where he's a Republican candidate for Senate, but Page Six has reported that she said it was a very toxic environment behind the scenes, and she doesn't want any part of it.

Ken Jennings won Jeopardy!'s greatest of all time award. People are speculating that Ken Jennings will be the next Alex Trebek... we could see it?