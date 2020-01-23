Dirty on the :30: Was John Mayer Creepily Obsessed With Jessica Simpson?

January 23, 2020
Jessica Simpson is releasing her memoir on February 4th, and she reveals a myriad of things she's been through in her life, including abuse, addiction, and what it feels like when John Mayer calls you "sexual napalm." She had more to say about John, too, and we're processing it all.

Lori Loughlin's daughters might be pivotal in the case against their parents. One side is very interested in getting the girls on the stand during the trial, and it's not Lori and Mossimo's defense. Hear all the reasons we think this might be legit.

After a few weeks apart, Jessie J and Channing Tatum are back together. Remember those times?

And the Jonas Brothers hinted that their performance at the GRAMMYs will include something no one would expect... we share our theories as to what that could be. Listen on!

