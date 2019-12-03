We Are The Children Spotlight: Maria S.

Last week, Christine and Salt were trying to track down a We Are The Children volunteer named Maria, and they found her today. Maria is amazing! She's been volunteering at the We Are The Children Christmas Party for six years, and she shared her story with us.

Maria had always heard about We Are The Children, but it wasn't until her Christmas days changed several years ago that she found a way to pay back for all the wonderful holidays she enjoyed. She loves seeing the children at the party, and how their days are being made so special.

Hear some of Maria's favorite memories from We Are The Children. If you want to get involved with this year's Christmas Party, CLICK HERE to find out how to volunteer or donate now!