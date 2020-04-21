We asked listeners to show us their masks and WOW!

Christine and Salt asked 96.5 TIC listeners to share their masks on Facebook now that Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has ordered us to wear masks in public at all times. Let's just say the creativity was through the roof...

Here's one way to share a safe kiss!

This couple knows a little color goes a long way.

These besties support eachother in sickness and in health.

What a smile!

A mask AND a party hat.

This mask is beyond amazing--and maybe just a tad bit creepy.

Hero mask.

Dreaming of a Hawaiian vacation mask.

Hoodie-mask-chic.

Ready for a birthday parade drive.

Single and ready to mingle, but from a six foot distance of course.

Ooooh-rah mask!

Making chips at Frito-Lay. Yum!

For the love of the game.

Bra mask--genius!

She's the face behind the mask that gets us our Walmart supplies.

Ok, we can see this look becoming a trend!