Paul Rudd says wear a mask, it's science!

Governor Ned Lamont has annoucned new fines for voiolating rules on social gatherings and mask wearing here in Connecticut.

According to the Hartford Courant, "residents could be fined $100 for violating the mask mandate, $250 for attending a large, unsanctioned event and $500 for organizing a large, unsanctioned event. Currently the state has capped the events at 25 people indoors or 100 people outdoors...Fines can be issued by law enforcement, local chief elected official designees and local public health officials."

For the most complete and latest Connecticut Covid19 guidelines, click here.

