Dirty on the :30: What Does Cindy Crawford Think of Her Son's Face Tattoo?

Earlier this week, we talked about Cindy Crawford's son Presley, who got a face tattoo recently. Now, we know what Cindy and husband Rande Gerber think about the ink. Listen to find out.

The Weinstein jury has requested more information. Hear what testimony they want to hear again, and why this longer-than expected deliberation might mean good news for Harvey.

FOX is switching things up for the latest season of The Masked Singer, and last night we met Group B: Frog, Elephant, Kitty, Taco, Mouse, and Banana. We thought the Frog was awesome... hear our predictions about who we think is behind the mask!