What Goo Goo Dolls Have Planned For Christmas
December 17, 2019
Categories:
Johnny and Robby from Goo Goo Dolls caught up with Salt backstage at All-Star Christmas, and talked about their holiday plans, what their kids are getting for Christmas, and more.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
21 Dec
5,000 Toys For Girls & Boys Toy Drive: The Shoppes at Buckland Hills The Shoppes at Buckland Hills
28 Dec
Cirque Celebration Mohegan Sun Arena
29 Dec
Cirque Celebration Mohegan Sun Arena
29 Feb
The Lumineers Mohegan Sun Arena
25 Mar
The Bachelor Live Mohegan Sun Arena