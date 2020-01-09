Dirty on the :30: What Does It Mean That Harry & Meghan Are Giving Up Royal Roles?

Some people are calling it Megxit, but no matter how you slice it, Harry and Meghan are giving up their Senior Royal roles.

We don't even know what that means, except they want to split their time between North America and the UK, and apparently they want to be financially independent. Currently, they're under Royal decree, which prevents them from earning an income at all. By removing themselves from their official duties, they're now allowed to earn an income. Meghan's old show Suits just wrapped up it final season, and her character did not come back. So maybe she wants that acting money back? It would be a nice jumpstart to this newfound independent for her family.

It's been a year since the whole Jussie Smollett scandal unfolded, starting when he came out and said that he was the victim of a hate crime. It was said that he might return for the series finale of Empire, but the president of Fox said that is NOT happening. Ten hours ago, it was also revealed that the prosecutor in Chicago, Dan Webb, has obtained two warrants for e-mails, private messages, photographs, and location data from Google for Smollett. So if he thought his legal woes were over, he is sorely mistaken.

Four women accused Danny Masterson of harassment and stalking, and they went after him in a civil suit. But now the Church of Scientology is trying to protect him under a religious arbitration act, because the women signed a waiver being part of Scientology at the beginning.