Sgt. Mark Cleverdon breaks down police reform legislation proposal

July 16, 2020
Connecticut legislators shared a draft proposal of a police accountability bill this week. The proposed bill would change the way police are held accountable, according to the CT Mirror

Christine and Salt wanted to know what police think of the draft, and what — if anything — they would like to see stay in the bill and what should go. So they called friend of the morning show, South Windsor police officer — Sgt. Mark Cleverdon. 

 

 

