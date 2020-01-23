Dirty on the :30: What to Expect From Demi Lovato's GRAMMYs Performance

January 23, 2020
Demi-Lovato-GettyImages-118.jpg

(Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)

Demi Lovato is set to perform at the GRAMMYs this Sunday, and there's a compelling story behind the song she's going to perform. Hear all the details about what she has planned.

Are Lori Loughlin's daughters going to have to testify against their parents? Word has it that's what prosecutors in the case want to have happen. 

Patrick Stewart joined The View to discuss his new CBS All Access show, Star Trek: Picard, and he invited co-host Whoopi Goldberg to join his show for its second season! It was a really cool TV moment, and it reminded Christine of another charming Patrick Stewart story. Hear all about it!

