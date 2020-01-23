Dirty on the :30: What We Know So Far From The Trial of Harvey Weinstein

January 23, 2020
Harvey-Weinstein-GettyImages-1201460726.jpg

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Dirty on the 30

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial is officially underway in Manhattan. When a reporter asked if he thought he would get a fair trial, he said yes, because he has great lawyers. Yikes. The opening statements lasted for hours yesterday, but we discuss the highlights and low lights.

And why did Kelly Ripa shut off the debit card of her 18-year-old daughter Lola? It was a lesson in tough love.

The trailer for Taylor Swift's new Netflix documentary is here! It certainly doesn't seem as fluffy anmd light as we assumed it would be.

Dirty on the 30

