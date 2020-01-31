Dirty on the :30: When Is Lori Loughlin's College Admissions Trial?

January 31, 2020
Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Lori Loughlin could be the first to be tried in the college admissions scandal, and we run down all the latest developments in the case, and what sentence she and her husband Mossimo may face.

What happened when Brie and Nikki Bella first discovered one another were pregnant? It's actually a funny story, and it's sort of perfect for the twins.

Jessica Simpson recalled a nostalgic kiss she shared with Justin Timberlake. But he ruined the moment by texting someone right after... and you won't believe who it was! 

