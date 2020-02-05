Dirty on the :30: The 'Fishy' Reason Bachelor Contestant Victoria Won't Cover Cosmo

Bachelor contestant Victoria F. won a Cosmopolitan cover shoot this week, but we will never see that cover on news stands... we tell you why.

Kobe Bryant's family is trying to reign in fake online stories, and setting themselves up as the official resource for news about the Bryant family. That's because of some shocking news we're just discovering about how Vanessa Bryant first heard of the tragic accident that took the lives of her husband and daughter.



The NBA All-Star game is coming up on February 16th, and we share details on the touching tribute to Kobe and Gigi which will be featured on the players' uniforms.

Fans are already making great guesses about who's behind the masks in The Masked Singer, despite the show producers' promises that it would be harder to guess this season. We've got the latest theories, so listen now!