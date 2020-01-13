Dirty on the :30: Why Did the Academy Awards Snub Greta Gerwig?
The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards are here.
Supporting Actor:
Tom Hanks
Anthony Hopkins
Al Pacino
Joe Pesci
Brad Pitt
Supporting Actress:
Kathy Bates
Laura Dern
Scarlett Johansson
Florence Pugh
Margot Robbie
Lead Actor:
Antonio Banderas
Leonardo DiCaprio
Adam Driver
Joaquim Phoenix
Jonathan Pryce
Lead Actress:
Cynthia Erivo
Scarlett Johansson
Saoirse Ronan
Charlize Theron
Renee Zellweger
Best Picture:
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Director:
Martin Scorsese
Todd Phillips
Sam Mendes
Quentin Tarantino
Bong Joon Ho
The lack of female representation should be noted in terms of directors. Greta Gerwig's Little Women is up for Best Picture, but she was snubbed for a Director nomination. We hope Parasite cleans up, because it was a fantastic movie.
Sir Elton knew about #Megxit before the Queen, according to a new report. Is this high treason? He is a Knight of the Realm, isn't it his duty to notify the Queen of activity like that? This also means Oprah and Elton both knew about Prince Harry and Meghan's plan before the Royal Family did.