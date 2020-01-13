Dirty on the :30: Why Did the Academy Awards Snub Greta Gerwig?

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards are here.

Supporting Actor:

Tom Hanks

Anthony Hopkins

Al Pacino

Joe Pesci

Brad Pitt

Supporting Actress:

Kathy Bates

Laura Dern

Scarlett Johansson

Florence Pugh

Margot Robbie

Lead Actor:

Antonio Banderas

Leonardo DiCaprio

Adam Driver

Joaquim Phoenix

Jonathan Pryce

Lead Actress:

Cynthia Erivo

Scarlett Johansson

Saoirse Ronan

Charlize Theron

Renee Zellweger

Best Picture:

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Director:

Martin Scorsese

Todd Phillips

Sam Mendes

Quentin Tarantino

Bong Joon Ho

The lack of female representation should be noted in terms of directors. Greta Gerwig's Little Women is up for Best Picture, but she was snubbed for a Director nomination. We hope Parasite cleans up, because it was a fantastic movie.

