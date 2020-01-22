Dirty on the :30: Why Meghan and Harry Want To Sue the Canadian Paparazzi

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are threatening to sue the paprazzi, who are publishing photos taken of Meghan and baby Archie out for a walk in Canada. But despite Canada's privacy laws, they may not have much of a case... hear why.

Jerry O'Connell had to clarify he does not give booze to his 11-year-old kids. He told Wendy Williams that he gave his twin girls "birthday shots," which was Sprite in little shot glasses that he told them was vodka.

And find out what makes notorious nice guy Chris Martin go off on autograph seekers.