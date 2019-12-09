Dirty on the :30: Why Was Harvey Weinstein Tampering With His Ankle Monitor?

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of tampering with his ankle monitor. He was in court on Friday, and prosecutors accused him of screwing around with the device. They want his bail increased from $1 million to $5 million, and the judge is going to rule on that later this week.

One of R. Kelly's girlfriends has escaped. Azriel Clary has moved out of R. Kelly's apartment and is no longer living with Joycelyn Savage. She's trying to focus on her life and singing (good luck with that), and she's making money to support herself through a TV project. Think the project is going to expose R. Kelly? It's good that she got out.

Meghan Markle is getting some support from British celebrities. We hear through the tabloids that the Brits hate her, but we don't believe that. Daniel Radcliffe and Helena Bonham Carter have both come out and said she's delightful and they hate to see her struggle with in the press. Helena Bonham Carter asked, though, why Meghan pays so much attention to the press, and advised her to just ignore as much of it as possible.

Big Bird and Oscar creator Caroll Spinney has died at the age of 85. He did both character's voices on Sesame Street, and he was a true innovator. RIP.