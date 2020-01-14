Dirty on the :30: Will Gigi Hadid Be On Harvey Weinstein's Jury?

Gigi Hadid is among the potential Weinstein jurors, she would definitely be part of a jury of his peers since she's part of the Hollywood elite.

She said she could be fair and impartial, and she she made the first round so she'll return on Thursday for the jury selection. The issue with someone famous on the jury is a lack of anonymity, but good for her for showing up for her civic duty.

Felicity Huffman's daughter is going to be part of the Twilight Zone remake that Jordan Peele is running. This sort of seems like congratulating Felicity Huffman for doing her time in the college admissions scandal, rewarding her daughter.

Meanwhile, Lori Loughlin and her family are basically Hollywood pariahs. No one wants anything to do with them except for John Stamos, who is still her friend.

Sia was talking recently in an article with GQ about her relationship with DJ Diplo. They've had a good working relationship, collaborating on a side project called LSD, but Sia revealed that she would love their relationship to become more physical. Sia said "Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex with each other so we won't ruin our business relationship, because he's super hot." She even sent him a text saying if he wants a no strings attached hook up, hit her up.