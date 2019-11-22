Dirty on the :30: Wyoming Shoots Down Kanye West's Amphitheater Plan

Wyoming has said no to Kanye West's plan to build an amphitheater on his massive property in the state. They demanded he stop construction, because it surpassed the pre development work allowed. When you build an amphitheater, you have to think about the infrastructure that goes into it... Wyoming is not ready for more than 30 people to come.

Charlize Theron was was body shamed for putting on 30 pounds for her Oscar winning role in the movie Monster, where she played serial killer Aileen Wuornos. It turns out she got shamed for her amazing transformation for that role, by another woman. Charlize was at a party and ran into the wife of an executive who then went home and told her husband how bad Charlize looked. She said she didn't know if her husband should put her in any other movies, so the executive called Charlize and asked what was going on. She told him it was for a movie role.

Will Ferrell is hosting SNL, and we're very excited! It's great when good SNL cast members come back to host, because they get how the show goes and make it even funnier. Will Ferrell was one of the funniest of all time. Apparently, Will ran into Christopher Walken once, who told him the Cowbell skit ruined his life.

Video of Will Ferrell Ruined Christopher Walken&#039;s Life with SNL&#039;s More Cowbell Sketch

Matthew McConaughey shared a story of his near death experience. He's an outdoor guy, and he's been doing a lot to help fight the bushfires down in Australia. He opened up a shed and an Australian brown snake came out and slithered between his legs. The Australian guy he was with said "Hey mate, you're pretty lucky. That could've gone really bad."