Hunter Martin / Stringer

Netflix Knows What You Want: A Documentary Series About Dogs

By Erin Thibeau

November 3, 2018

Netflix is giving the people what they want, heartwarming stories about man's best friend. 

The streaming service dropped a trailer for its new documentary series "Dogs" this week. The series is billed as "six stories of unconditional love between humans and their best friends" and arrives on Netflix November 16. 

Watch the tearjerking trailer for "Dogs" below. 

The trailer made a lot of people pretty emotional. See some of the reactions on social media below:

We're not crying, you're crying! We'll see you back here for fluffy hugs after November 16th.

