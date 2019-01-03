Nirvana Sues Designer Marc Jacobs for Stealing Iconic Smiley Face Logo

By: Anthony Capobianco

Uh oh. This smells like copyright infringement.

Related: Dave Grohl Explains How Kurt Cobain's Death Taught Him to Appreciate His Own Life

According to TMZ, the iconic 90's grunge band Nirvana has filed a lawsuit against fashion designer Marc Jacobs over the use of the band's smiley-face logo without permission.

The legendary logo is proudly worn by fans below:

PA Images/SIPA USA

As part of the clothing brand's "Bootleg Grunge Redux" collection, the design takes Nirvana's famous logo by replacing the X-eyes with its initials with "Heaven" written above in the band's font. Take a look below:

Nirvana is suing Marc Jacobs for copying its famous Smiley Face logo for the recently re-released Grunge collection. https://t.co/ZJlt5AmRKs pic.twitter.com/bc4wOQ6XT6 — TFL (@TheFashionLaw) December 29, 2018

The band trademarked the image in 1992 and never granted Marc Jacobs permission to use or adjust the original design.