Marc Roberge of OAR Is Coming To The Acoustic Cafe

OAR's Marc Roberge is on the way to the 96.5 TIC Acoustic Cafe this February... find out how you can see him live in Hartford!

On Wednesday February 13th, Marc Roberge of OAR pays a visit to the Acoustic Cafe for a special acoustic performance at The Russian Lady in Hartford.

Like every Acoustic Cafe, the only way to see this intimate, acoustic performance live is to win your way in... and we're giving you the chance to score tickets only on 96.5TIC. Keep listening for your chance to win... or CLICK HERE to enter online!

Video of O.A.R. - Miss You All The Time (Official Music Video)

The Acoustic Cafe with OAR is brought to you by Miller Lite... Enjoy The Original! and 96.5 TIC!