Did Governor Lamont Give Salt a Preemptive Gubernatorial Pardon?

Governor Ned Lamont called in to the studio, to welcome Salt to Connecticut!

Governor Lamont is still relatively new to the job, having taken office this January. And Salt just started at 96.5TIC this week, so they shared some common ground and talked about stumbling blocks they encountered, figuring out the ins and outs of their new jobs.

Where would the Governor tell Salt to go, to really experience CT? He had a few suggestions, including kayaking down the Farmington River (a good way to cool off during the heat wave this weekend) and celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Fair next month.

Salt has had the priviledge to speak to both President Clinton and President Carter, and they both bestowed him with presidential pardons, in case he gets into trouble somewhere down the line. So of course, he had to ask Governor Lamont if he could get a preemptive gubernatorial pardon for any wrongdoings he may do here in Connecticut... What did the Governor have to say about that?

Listen and find out...