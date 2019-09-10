Lighter Side: Period Tracking Apps Share Your Data

Your period app is probably sharing your data! Plus, a guy wants to visit every single Starbucks worldwide... LOL! More in the Lighter Side with Christine and Salt!

There's a killer hallucinogenic weed that is growing all over NYC... and it's killing people! Parts of the plant are toxic no matter how much is ingested. Stay away from it if you see it and don't let your pets near it!

“If a child were to ingest one of those seed pods, there could be very serious complications, including death.” A dangerous plant has been found growing along sidewalks throughout New York City. https://t.co/9g8a3G7cf3 — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) September 9, 2019

Brussels sprouts gin? It's a thing.

Would you try this Brussels sprout gin? https://t.co/9We0ZYeqYJ — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) September 4, 2019

Amazon has a new way to pay for your groceries if you shop at Whole Foods... they're working on a scanner that scans your hand instead of your credit card.

Would you give your fingerprints to Amazon if it meant faster checkout at Whole Foods? https://t.co/9ne8WGi9Sm — Eater (@Eater) September 5, 2019

A guy from Texas has made it his life mission to visit EVERY Starbucks location worldwide. It's taken him 22 years to visit 15,000 locations... so far!



Do you use a period tracking app? Well, it's probably sharing your data with Facebook...