The Lighter Side: Plant-Based Beef Jerky?

Kellogg's is taking the beef out of beef jerky! Plus, a couple in California discovers a surprising intruder in their bathroom.

87-year-old couple Edward and Kathy Sudduth of Sonora, California came home to find an intruder in their bathroom. It was not a human intruder though, it was a mountain lion. Apparently the lion got into the bathroom somehow, and was curled up around the toilet. Fish and Wildlife in California say that a person is a thousand times more likely to be struck by lightning than attacked by a mountain lion, but that doesn't mean you want one in your bathroom.

A Pastafarian pastor, who started an Alaskan congregation of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, led a prayer at an Alaskan government meeting this past week. The Church was formed in 2005, in response to Kansas State's Board of Education's hearings on evolution in school. Pastor Fletcher created it, and the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska sued on behalf of the residents, and it is now a recognized church in a section of Alaska.

According to AAA, the best time to book your flights for Thanksgiving starts next week, on September 25th to be exact. It says data from the last three years shows that those who book between the 25th of September and October 7th will get pretty good prices, about $491 on the average. For Christmas travel, it's the following day, September 26 through October 25th, with flights averaging about the mid-$500's.

Kellogg's is trying to foray into the jerky world. In the last couple years, jerky has gotten absolutely crazy, and Kellogg's idea isn't too distant from the Impossible Burger... they're trying out Leaf Jerky, a vegan version of beef jerky. The woman who came up with it she said she wanted to make something even her meat-loving husband would enjoy. It's got 11 grams of protein, 80 calories, and is mostly made of soy (not actually leaves from your backyard). They're test marketing it right now.

A man in India recently had a four inch horn removed from the top of his head. Here's the complication, though-- before going to a doctor or a hospital, he was trying to get his local barber to shave it down for him. That sounds super painful!