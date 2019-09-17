The Lighter Side: What Are Taco Bell's $8 Nachos?

Taco Bell giveth and Taco Bell taketh away... find out what they're cooking up next for their menu, and what has tragically been discontinued, as well as more non-Taco Bell related stories.

When fast food chains tell you what they're discontinuing, sometimes you feel like a piece of your heart has been ripped out. Taco Bell discontinued the beloved Carmel Apple Empanada. But there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon-- in Birmingham, Alabama they are testing a box of nachos that is gigantic. It's got the seasoned beef, the nacho cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and refried beans, all for eight bucks.

A woman tried to get even with her boyfriend after a dispute, so she took his credit card and went out to a restaurant, and added a $5,000 tip to her dinner tab at a Florida Cafe. The court is now saying the felony charges against her are being dropped, and based on the facts of the case she does not deserve a felony charge.

According to a new survey, if you make a big decision, eat doughnuts first. The survey out of Scotland showed that generally when people are hungry, they should not make decisions. This is why you shouldn't go grocery shopping on an empty stomach, we all know this.

A couple in Florida was arrested for biking drunk on Friday. They were handcuffed and put in the back of a police cruiser, and were so inebriated that they decided to get it on. The cops came back to the car to find them in coitus. Double the charges, double the fun!

In England, a man who was 64 years old and a woman who was 57 were drunk on a train home and got busted performing acts to each other. Multiple acts, multiple times. The judge said they had taken into consideration the fact of their ages, but also the fact that there were children on the train. They are going to avoid jail time.