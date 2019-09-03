The Lighter Side: What Would a Good Night's Sleep Be Worth To You?

Americans on average are not getting enough good night's sleep. Plus, why did Harry Potter get banned in Nashville? Plus a foolproof idea to literally fight Hurricane Dorian from-- who else-- a Florida man!

Most Americans are in need of a good night's sleep... so much so, they would actually take a pay cut for a good night's sleep. The average American will go five days between good nights of sleep. That's not even two a week. The average person spends 20 hours a week dreaming of being in their beds, and five waking hours feeling tired every day.

A Catholic school in Nashville, Tennessee has banned Harry Potter. The school claims the books include both good and evil magic, as well as spells. A reverend from the school claims if read by humans, the spells could conjure evil spirits... he knows it's under the fiction category, right?

A man was arrested for taking apart his pickup truck and selling the parts. Why is that a problem? Because people were on the way to repossess it.

Texas has made it illegal to send on solicited nude photos. A Pew Research Center study found that 21 percent of women ages 18 to 29 report being sexually harassed online, compared to 9 percent of men. These are scary statistics. 53 percent of those women said somebody sent tham an explicit image they did not ask for. The great state of Texas has decided to now consider that a Class-C misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500.

We've all seen the devastation from Dorian in the Carribbean, and now that it's coming to the coast five people have already died. But a Florida man has come up with a plan to combat hurricanes! He thinks the Navy could drop ice into the warm water near the huirricane, while the Air Force flies in the opposite direction to change the wind patterns... Why didn't we think of that???