The Lighter Side: Which Candy Would You Get Rid Of Forever?

Who's the worst houseguest of all time? We have a definite contender! Plus, which candy gets the boot?

A new study usless out there says it's better to hunt for an amazing parking spot than that just take the first one you see. The study said there's three types of drivers out there. One will just take the first spot they see because they just don't want to look. The eternal optimist is always trying to find the perfect spot. The third person splits the difference, and doesn't waste as much time but still take the best available option. The person who splits the difference is the smartest type of worker, and the person who just takes the first one is the least smart.

A woman in the UK was dealing with her husband's brother, who stayed with them for three days. She listed his top 24 complaints, including the towels they gave him were white and he doesn't like white towels... they gave him a choice of three blankets and none of them were good enough... they gave him a bunch of spare clothes that were his size, and he didn't like the selection of clothing... and that Amazon Prime Video didn't have the new Quentin Tarantino movie available.

Tinder has a new matching strategy, based on how you play a choose your own adventure game. Isn't dating already a choose your own adventure game?

A company wants you to buy their product called the Pillow Bra, to help fight cleavage wrinkles. Is this a problem? Twitter was not happy with the makers of this device. Choice comments included "I don't have the energy to worry about another kind of wrinkle" and "when we age, our skin wrinkles. It's life."

A criminal in Scotland was being searched for being suspected of having weed on his person. When the police officer bent over to pat him down, he passed gas in his face three times. The man was sentenced to 75 hours of community service for intentionally fluctuating on the police officer. That is absolutely a thing, apparently.

A woman posted online-- you have six choices, and one of these you have to get rid of forever:Snickers, Kit-Kat, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, M&M's, Milky Way, or Twix. Which one of those do you get rid of forever? Christine and Ryan Jones both agreed Milky Way has gotta go, but Salt thinks we can do without M&M's, especially since they're just talking about the basic coandies, not the flavored ones or the peanut ones. What do you think?