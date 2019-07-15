Scot Haney Welcomes Salt To Connecticut

Scot Haney-- the most famous TV personality in New England-- called in to the morning show to welcome our new co-host Salt to Connecticut!

Scot gets to the bottom of some important questions, including Salt's back story (he's from Delaware, and worked at our sister station Mix 104.1 in Boston), how he got his name (it involves a bulletin board being thrown at somebody), and more.

But turnabout is fair play... and Salt had some questions for Scot, too! Hear Scot sing his song to the birds, and recount an unfortunate incident involving cat vomit.