Tell Salt Where To Go: Essex Steam Train

Our listeners have been sending Salt all over the great state of Connecticut, and the latest tip sent him aboard the Essex Steam Train.

Here's the scene-- we had Salt, on the train in Essex, by himself, over 40, and with an Asian tour group. But he had a great time!

Because of the tour group, the tour guide translated everything from English to Mandarin for the audience on board. The train drives to the end of the line, then turns around to come back to Essex, and on the return ride, Salt met two adorable kids, Ryan and Brady.

Ryan and Brady thought riding the train was the best! Hear their favorite parts of the trip, and the Christmas train that runs through the Holiday season.

Salt also caught up with the conductor Paul, who's been with the railroad for 48 years. In all that time, his trains have never been boarded by bandits. But did he ever ride the top of the train, like in the movies?

Paul even invited Salt back with his wife, for the train's Dinner Cruise.