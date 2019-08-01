Tell Salt Where To Go: Gillette Castle

We had a couple of suggestions to send Salt on a wonderful excursion to Gillette Castle in East Haddam, and he checked it out yesterday.

Salt beat the rain, but it was about 97 degrees when he arrived at the state park. He was the only dude there by himself, among the kids and families and a big line for ice cream, walking around with a microphone... but he was still blown away by the woodwork in the castle, done by shipbuilders because Connecticut was a shipbuilding state.

How'd Salt learn that? It wasn't on the tour per se, because it's not necessarily the people actually leading the tours that know what's going on. It's the people in the most important places, that you wouldn't ever think of... like Janice, who works at Gillette Castle's gift shop.

Janice had a suggestion on where Salt should go next, too! She recommended Devil's Hopyard because A.) it's haunted and B.) it has a beautiful waterfall. But as Janice says, don't go at night!

If you have an idea where Salt should go next, call us at 860-247-9696 or on social media!