Tell Salt Where To Go: Heublein Tower

Our listeners have been sending Salt all over the great state of Connecticut, and the latest tip sent him to Simsbury for a hike to Heublein Tower!

He made sure to pack a bag full of provisions like beef jerky and corn beef hash. And a first aid kit. You know, just in case. Oh, and an obligatory straw hat!

Salt thought the benches along the trail are pretty cool. There are quite a few of them. People must like to rest. The trail and views are beautiful!

Salt's two tips before hiking up here?

1.) Stay on the main trail -- those offshoots are how influencers die!*

(*no influencers were harmed in the making of this video!)

2.) Check the tower's hours before you go... Salt was out of luck and the tower and gift shop were closed, LOL.

Where do you think Salt should go next?