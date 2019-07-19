Tell Salt Where To Go: Rocky Hill Ferry & Shad Row

Salt is new to Connecticut, and he's looking for suggestions on the best places to go. He was told by Nadine to check out the Rocky Hill Ferry and Shad Row, where he could find a great lobster roll.

So yesterday after the show, he drove over to Rocky Hill and was super excited to check it out... but they were closed due to the bad weather.

A little bit of rain wasn't going to stop Salt from trying to get on board... that's where he met Sal, the First Mate, who told him all about the Ferry.

And Salt wasn't the only one planning to enjoy some tasty food from Shad Row. Hear what happened when he met up with more potential patrons looking for lunch by the Ferry!