Tell Salt Where To Go: Shady Glen

Salt is new to the area, and his family is still up in Massachusetts while he searches for a home so they can settle in here, but that means he has a lot of free time during the week. The listeners have been great tour guides so far, suggesting the best local places for Salt to check out, and the latest recommendation was Shady Glen, the original one in Manchester.

Salt thought the retro restaurant was amazing, and he had the chance to talk with Brent, the manager, about the unique way they put cheese on their burgers. If you haven't seen a Shady Glen burger before, they put four pieces of cheese on top, with half of each piece outside the bun so it can crisp on the grill!

Salt had to know how this distinct flair first began, and Brent had an answer. Plus, he learned about a secret menu item... and even met another Shady Glen patron who listens to the show!

Salt has to continue his tour across Connecticut... where should he go next? If you have a suggestion, call us at 860-247-9696 or get in touch with him on social media!