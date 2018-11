What’s an All-Star Christmas without Santa Claus?! This year, in addition to Backstreet Boys, Gavin DeGraw, and AJR, Santa will be joining 96.5 TIC at Mohegan Sun for All-Star Christmas.

The big guy will be hanging out around the concourse prior to the show. Kids and adults alike can grab a Selfie with Santa!

Our friends at Cricket Wireless helped arrange this special visit from Santa... be sure to come find him before the show!