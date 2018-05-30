Science Now Has the Perfect Remedy for a Broken Heart

Dua Lipa has new rules for getting over that ex, but life may not be that simple for all of us. Luckily, if you are still suffering from a broken heart, science has finally figured out the best way to get over your breakup!

I remember friends telling me "the best way to get over someone is to get underneath someone else." Well, that is not the way to repair a broken heart.

So what's the key to getting on with life faster? A new study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology says that general distraction seems to be the best option for that.

“Distraction is a form of avoidance, which has been shown to reduce the recovery from a breakup,” according to the study's co-author Sandra Langeslag.

So the strategy should be used sparingly to boost your mood in the short term. Distractions can be new hobbies, going back to school, or hitting the gym hard. Basically, you want to consume your time with something other than thinking of your ex.

Want to take a more angry route? Well, the next option to get over its by actually bashing your ex.

If you focus on the negative aspects of your past relationship, and the things that they did to bother you, you will move on faster.

You can read more about these techniques by clicking here.