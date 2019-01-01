'Stranger Things' New Teaser Released Minutes Before Midnight New Years Day

'Stranger Things' just dropped the biggest ball last night on New Year's Eve (and no I'm not talking about the Times Square ball). We were blessed with the official release date for Season 3 of the series! And I'm just in love with how well they did it! The teaser takes us back in time to New Year's Eve with Dick Clark in 1984, about to embark on 1985. Netflix went live with the video just a few minutes before the clock stroke midnight on the east coast so the timing was perfect. The teaser, just short over one minute, takes us back into the upside down to give us a sneak peek into how "one summer can change everything."

Watch the teaser here and mark your calendars for July 4, 2019!