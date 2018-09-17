WATCH: New Trailer for 'Mary Poppins Returns' is Just What You Need to See Today

It's no surprise I am a huge Disney fan (if you saw half of my wedding decor, you would understand). That is why today I was thrilled to see the new movie trailer for the upcoming Disney movie “Mary Poppins Returns,” an all-new original musical and sequel as Mary Poppins visits the new generation of the Banks family — and in a typical Mary Poppins way, brings a level of joy, kindness, and dependence on a family that needs her. The movie features Emily Blunt who takes on the role of Mary Poppins with sophistication and poise; alongside her friend Jack (parallel to Burt's character in the original film) played the one and only Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Not impressed yet? Some other members of the cast include Meryl Streep (MERYL!), Ben Whishaw (one of my favorite English actors), Angela Lansbury (*tale as old as time*), Colin Firth (Mamma Mia!), and Dick Van Dyke (yes, THE Dick Van Dyke. Not only does the man still have moves, but he'll be celebrating his 93rd birthday around the time of the movie's theatre release!)

What makes me especially excited about this movie is the beautiful sense of nostalgia and timeless story. After seeing Saving Mr. Banks, starring Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson, I grew a new appreciation for the story behind Mary Poppins, and it's just something that can bring so much joy.

Check out the trailer below and mark your calendars for this December! The movie is set to be released just in time for the holiday season.