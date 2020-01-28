The Bachelor Padcast 2404: How Long Will the Victorias Stick Around?
This season’s trip around the world kicked off this week in luxurious... Cleveland?! We’ll break down all the drama, including the first ever performance by a contestant’s ex-boyfriend-- hi, Chase Rice! Plus our best guesses on how long the Victorias and Alayah will stick around.
