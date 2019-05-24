All the Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix In June 2019

Netflix is kicking off summer the right way with a stacked list of additions to the streaming platform. Along with their continued dive into Netflix originals that includes season 5 of Black Mirror, they’re also adding on some heavy-hitting movies.

Superhero fans are rejoicing as The Dark Knight, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the final season of Jessica Jones come to the platform. While the premiere date season 3 of Jessica Jones is yet to be announced, here’s the list of everything else coming to Netflix in June 2019.

June 1

Arthdal Chronicles

Oh, Ramona!

Magic Mike

Network

Platoon

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz

Satan & Adam

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Phantom of the Opera

The Space Between Us

What a Girl Wants

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Batman Begins

Cabaret

Carrie

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Dynasty: Season 2

Good Night, and Good Luck

Gran Torino

Life in the Doghouse

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

June 3

Documentary Now!: Season 3

Malibu Rescue: The Series

June 4

Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome

June 5

A Silent Voice

Black Mirror: Season 5

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

June 6

Alles ist gut

Todos los saben

June 7

3%: Season 3

Belmonte

The Black Godfather

The Chef Show

Designated Survivor: Season 3

Elisa & Marcela

I Am Mother

Pachamama

Rock My Heart

Super Monsters Monster Pets

Tales of the City

June 8

Berlin, I Love You

June 11

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet

June 12

Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

June 13

The 3rd Eye 2

Jinn

Kakegurui xx

June 14

Aggretsuko: Season 2

The Alcàsser Murders

Awake: The Million Dollar Game

Charité at War

Cinderella Pop

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 5

Leila

Life Overtakes Me

Marlon: Season 2

Murder Mystery

Unité 42

June 15

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15

June 16

Cop Car

June 17

The Missing: Season 3

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives

Big Kill

June 19

Beats

The Edge of Democracy

June 20

Le Chant du Loup

June 21

Ad Vitam

Bolívar

The Casketeers: Season 2

The Confession Tapes: Season 2

Dark: Season 2

The End of Evangelion

EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²

Girls Incarcerated: Season 2

GO! Live Your Way: Season 2

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil

La misma sangre

Mr. Iglesias

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Shooter: Season 3

June 24

Forest of Piano: Season 2

June 25

Mike Epps: Only One Mike

June 26

The Golem

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Zookeeper

June 27

Answer for Heaven

June 28

20th Century Women

7SEEDS

Dope: Season 3

Exhibit A

Instant Hotel: Season 2

Motown Magic: Season 2

Paquita Salas: Season 3

The Chosen One

June 29

Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5

June 30

Madam Secretary: Season 5